Back or belly? Why a simple switch in position increases COVID-19 patients’ chances of survival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Placing COVID-19-infected patients on their stomachs is critical in keeping them alive, researchers say.

The position, called prone positioning, allows more oxygen flow and delivery to the tissues by alleviating pressure from the rib cage caused by a person’s body weight and added gravitational pull.

The technique has been used for over two decades. Back in 1998, doctors began rotating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in an effort to reduce chest pressure and increase lung ventilation. The right ventricle, the part of the heart responsible for breathing, functioned better when patients were on their bellies as opposed to their backs, according to a study published in the journal Chest.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome is a lung condition that occurs when fluid builds up in the small sacs of the lung called alveoli. The fluid buildup prevents the exchange of air, thus depriving the body the amount of oxygen needed to function.

Most patients infected with the coronavirus die as a result of complications from ARDS.

In the latest issue of JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons evaluated 29 critically ill coronavirus-infected patients with labored breathing and hypoxemia.

Hypoxemia is defined as a lower than normal level of oxygen in the blood. Normal is considered readings between 95% and 100%. All 25 patients had levels less than 93% with one person’s level hovering at a low 65%.

In total, 25 patients moved from their backs to their stomachs and remained that way for as long as possible for up to 24 hours. Four of the 29 patients refused to turn from their backs.

After an hour lying in the prone position, all 25 patients showed improved blood-oxygen levels. Improvements ranged from 1% to 34%. These patients were also less likely to require a mechanical ventilator.

“The use of the prone position for … spontaneously breathing patients with COVID-19 severe hypoxemia respiratory failure was associated with improved oxygenation. … The prone position was associated with a lower rate of intubation,” researchers concluded in the report.

