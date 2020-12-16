Eskenazi Health seeks experienced nurses, medical assistants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When COVID-19 hit, some people decided to put off medical treatment.

Now, they are returning to hospitals, and, because of that, there is a need for more nurses. Eskenazi Health is hiring to expand its team to help take care of people in need.

For the last 27 years, Donna Burks has worked at Eszenazi Health as a nurse. She’s been the hospital group’s associate chief nursing officer during the coronavirus pandemic. “It takes grit. It takes determination and dedication to our patients. But, I have never been more proud to be a nurse and just to see the amount of bravery.”

“I’ve never seen our team respond more diligently, like we always do, pulling together across the system. So, it’s been a 24/7 operation.”

Eskenazi Health will host a virtual hiring event from 4-5 p.m. Thursday. RSVPs are required. Eskenazi is looking for experienced nurses and medical assistants to work primarily in their health care centers.

Terri Garner, the human resources director for Eskenazi Health, said about the successful applicants, “They will work with patients coming in for regular appointments, screenings. We may encounter some COVID patients or patients that have had COVID and have recovered and are now doing follow-up visits.”

Garner says there is great need for quality patient care. “We found during the early parts of COVID back in the spring, a lot of individuals were not coming to the clinics and getting health care. So, they kind of prolonged being seen for fear of ‘I don’t want to be in an environment where someone may have COVID and I might contract it.’ Now, we’re starting to see some of the residuals of that. People now coming, needing to be seen.”

The human resources director said nurses can earn more than $25 per hour. There are looking to fill between from 30-40 open positions.