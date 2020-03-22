Lilly to offer Indianapolis health care workers drive-through testing on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eli Lilly and Co. said Sunday it will begin on Monday to offer Indianapolis health care workers drive-through testing for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Only active health care workers are eligible. Their families are not eligible for the testing. The health care workers wanting to be tested must have a physician’s order requesting testing for COVID-19. There will be no charge for this service. It will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday. Health care workers will call a phone number to register; if accepted for testing, they will received further information on the location of the testing.

The group eligible for testing includes physicians, nurses, pharmacists and allied health care professionals. More information on requirements for testing and registration instructions were posted online.

A news release from Lilly said, “COVID-19 drive-through testing at Lilly is not available to the general public. Many health care workers are currently unable to receive testing through existing diagnostic facilities, and Lilly is initially focused on addressing this unmet need.”

Dr. Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly’s chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Labs, said in the release, “By offering testing to our active health care workers, we hope to protect both them and the patients they serve.”

Lilly announced last week that the company is working with the Indiana State Department of Health to offer testing of COVID-19 samples acquired at local hospitals, using a specialized facility at Lilly Research Laboratories.