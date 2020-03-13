New, faster coronavirus test made in Indianapolis by Roche Diagnostics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new test just approved by the Trump administration is expected to get results in just a few hours. It was developed and manufactured by Roche Diagnostics, whose North American headquarters is right here in Indianapolis.

Officials at Roche say their involvement in developing a test kit for coronavirus has been going on for weeks.

Randy Pritchard, senior vice president of communications with Roche Diagnostics, said the company actually started developing test kits back in late January when the virus started to ramp up in China.

Officials with Roche say they have half a million test kits in their warehouse right now that will start shipping out Friday night.

Roche says because of their quick work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the company were able to take what would have normally been an 18-month development time down to six weeks.

The test itself only takes about three hours, and the results have a quick turnaround, according to Roche.

The company is sending the test kits first to the places that need it most.

“Given the volume that’s going on here as far as patients, we have had to be very strategic in how we use this supply. We have been working in very close alignment with the Centers for Disease Control to make sure we get the tests in the right location so that every patient that needs a test can get one as quickly as possible. So we have been working first and foremost with the national lab chains who have a presence in all 50 states, can take samples and get them tested very quickly and also working with some of the regional labs that have that same capability and large health systems within the most highly affected areas across the country, for now,” Pritchard said.

Roche says they will continue to manufacture coronavirus test kits and do not anticipate running out as they can make about 1.5 million test kits per month.