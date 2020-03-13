Medical

New, faster coronavirus test made in Indianapolis by Roche Diagnostics

by: Jenny Dreasler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new test just approved by the Trump administration is expected to get results in just a few hours. It was developed and manufactured by Roche Diagnostics, whose North American headquarters is right here in Indianapolis.

Officials at Roche say their involvement in developing a test kit for coronavirus has been going on for weeks.

Randy Pritchard, senior vice president of communications with Roche Diagnostics, said the company actually started developing test kits back in late January when the virus started to ramp up in China.

Officials with Roche say they have half a million test kits in their warehouse right now that will start shipping out Friday night.

Roche says because of their quick work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the company were able to take what would have normally been an 18-month development time down to six weeks.

The test itself only takes about three hours, and the results have a quick turnaround, according to Roche.

The company is sending the test kits first to the places that need it most.

“Given the volume that’s going on here as far as patients, we have had to be very strategic in how we use this supply. We have been working in very close alignment with the Centers for Disease Control to make sure we get the tests in the right location so that every patient that needs a test can get one as quickly as possible. So we have been working first and foremost with the national lab chains who have a presence in all 50 states, can take samples and get them tested very quickly and also working with some of the regional labs that have that same capability and large health systems within the most highly affected areas across the country, for now,” Pritchard said.

Roche says they will continue to manufacture coronavirus test kits and do not anticipate running out as they can make about 1.5 million test kits per month.

Purdue startup readies novel glue for the marketplace

by: Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business /

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Purdue University scientist has developed a form of glue that mimics the goo on marine creatures that allows them to stick to objects underwater. Now, the adhesive technology is attracting investors.

It’s is called polycatechol-styrene, which is similar to the naturally forming glue exuded by mussels.

Jonathan Wilker, a professor of chemistry and materials engineering, developed the PCS adhesive with students in his laboratory.

“We have been studying sea creatures, how they stick and designing synthetic mimics of these materials,” said Wilker.

Wilker studied the chemical structure of the proteins being produced by the mussels and found a way to synthetically make a similar structure.

The technology has led to the formation of Mussel Polymers Inc., a startup created by New Jersey-based Wardenclyffe Chemicals Inc. The technology development company has licensed the patented adhesive from the Purdue Research Foundation.

“Now we are quite excited to move these new materials from the research lab into the marketplace,” Wilker said. “There is potential here to impact several industries, including products that people use in their daily lives.”

MPI is now developing a range of non-toxic, underwater adhesive and sealant products using PCS technology.

The company is currently raising Series-A funding to accelerate commercial development.

Purdue says Wardenclyffe recently received a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to develop this adhesive system for use in the restoration of coral reefs.

