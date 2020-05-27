Public resistance to face masks is deadly, researchers say

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — White House Coronavirus Task Force physician, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on April 3 declared face coverings as essential to prevent the COVID-19 spread. Soon after, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) followed suit encouraging all Americans – even those asymptomatic – to wear cloth masks over the nose and mouth while in public.

The masks, Fauci said in his statement, are meant to protect others from getting infected—not necessarily as a protective measure against the coronavirus.

“We want to make sure we don’t forget the most important thing is to keep the six-foot physical distance from individuals,” Fauci told Fox News in an interview last month. “But it’s become clear that even when you try and do that…there are certain necessities of life like going out to get food or going out to a pharmacy to get your medications that you might inadvertently come into closer contact [with people].”

This, he said, is dangerous as COVID-19 droplets spread not only through coughing, yawning and sneezing, but also when a person speaks. Thus, fabric-covered faces are critical. Direct and indirect evidence is mounting to support their effectiveness.

According to an analysis piece published in the April 2020 issue of the “British Journal of Medicine“, “the virus has been shown to remain viable in the air for several hours when released…and seems to be blocked by surgical masks in a laboratory.”

Researchers extrapolated these findings to the general public based on previously reported modeling studies. Even the slightest reduction in transmission, which can be prevented by face coverings, can make a major difference, they say.

Face masks also decreased the risk of death, according to an unpublished study by scientists from Virginia Commonwealth University, “Country-wide coronavirus mortality and use of masks by the public.”

Authors assessed data from 169 countries including Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan and compared these countries where mask usage was more prevalent amid the COVID-19 outbreak with countries where mask usage was less common. Data collection came from a publicly available database and analysis included points between March 12, 2020 and April 22, 2020.

Results showed mortality rates increased by 43% each week among populations that did not wear masks compared to the 2.8% weekly increase in deaths among populations that did.

“These results support the universal wearing of masks by the public to suppress the spread of the coronavirus,” study authors said. “Mask wearing should be adopted immediately, based on cautionary principle.”

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Deaprtment of Health on May 25, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests by date.