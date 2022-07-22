Medical

Report suggests 2nd COVID booster may backfire by enhancing virus entry and replication in cells

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The CDC currently recommends a second booster jab for adults 50 and older and people who are immunocompromised. Expanding the recommendation to all groups is expected to come this fall.

However, according to a report people may want to think twice before getting your second booster shot. Frequent COVID boosters could adversely affect the immune response.

In a letter to the editor published in Virology Journal, a scientist writes that too much of the vaccine administered in healthy populations may alter the vaccine’s genetic code. This would result in decreased immunity to COVID-19. Organ inflammation, shingles and organ damage may also result.

The letter to the editor also raises the possibility of becoming antibody dependent, which means the more vaccine injected the less neutralizing response it will elicit. Antibody dependency also raises the risk of enhancing virus entry and replication in the cells.