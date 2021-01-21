Walking in hallways could put you at greater risk of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Narrow hallways are a breeding ground for the spread of the coronavirus especially if you are walking behind a person who is infected.

According to a new paper by American Institute of Physics, streams of virus-laden droplets float backwards if an unmasked, infected person coughs. That leaves the person behind them at risk because they are essentially walking into a COVID-19 cloud.

Researchers point to the structure of hallways. The walls are close to one another and don’t allow for the droplets to disperse as they would in larger spaces. And six feet of social distancing isn’t enough in these situations.

Authors say this is a problem because it poses a threat and challenge to determining how to safely socially distance in narrow corridors.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Cole Beeler, infectious disease physician at IU Health, to get his thoughts on the problem.

