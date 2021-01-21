ISDH: 3,733 new COVID-19 cases; 64 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 3,733 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Jan. 20.

A total of 601,937 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 64 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 22 and Jan. 20. ISDH says 19 of the deaths occurred on Jan. 20.

A total of 9,218 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 375 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 19.6%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 10.8%.

There are currently 2,303 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 6,600,039 tests have been administered to 2,867,990 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 385,183 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 97,008,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 53,518,000 recoveries and more than 2,078,000 deaths.

