Ways for moms to prioritize mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the National Institutes of Health, one in seven women will struggle with postpartum depression, or PPD.

Symptoms of PPD can occur anywhere from two to six weeks following delivery, which could leave moms feeling down, lethargic, unable to focus, and more.

Danielle Henderson, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology and is an assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Indiana University School of Medicine, joins News 8 to share tactics on how new mothers can prioritize their mental health in the weeks after delivery.