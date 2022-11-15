Medical

Widely used vitamin supplement tied to serious disease spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vitamin B3 is known to benefit people with cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological conditions. However, according to a new study published in Biosensors and Bioelectronics, too much of it may lead to serious disease.

In a lab study, scientists at the University of Missouri looked at how vitamin B3 affected human cells. They discovered higher than normal levels significantly increased a person’s risk of aggressive breast cancer that would likely spread to the brain.

“Some people take vitamins and supplements because they automatically assume that vitamins and supplements only have positive benefits, but very little is known about how they actually work, study author Dr. Elena Goun, said in a news release. “Because of this lack of knowledge, we were inspired to study the basic question surrounding how they work in the body.”

An estimated 58% of U.S. adults aged 20 and over take at least one supplement to manage chronic illness.