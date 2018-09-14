More than 60 people rescued after hurricane-force winds threatened Jacksonville hotel

The City of Jacksonville has announced that more than 60 people, including an infant, children and their pets, have been evacuated from a hotel after hurricane-force winds threatened the structural integrity of the building.

Around 12:45 a.m., Jacksonville 9-1-1 received a call about damage to the Triangle Motor Inn located at 246 Wilmington Highway.

A basketball sized hole was found in a corner room by an Officer, officials said.

Firefighters later found life-threatening damage to the structure.

Cinder blocks that were part of the structure were crumbling in some places and residents were still in many of the rooms.

Hurricane force winds were a challenge and officials had to force their way into some rooms.

Portions of the roof were collapsed, allowing rain to flood some of the rooms.

Using a host of vehicles, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services transported many residents of the facility.

Some drove their own vehicles with police escorts.

They have been taken to the Jacksonville Center for Public Safety while a solution is sought for where they can stay.

No injuries were reported.