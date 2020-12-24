Burmese community receives $64k grant to further education efforts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Burmese students in the Upward College Program are getting extra financial backing with $64,000 in a Lilly Endowment grant that also provides some COVID-19 relief.

The Burmese American Community Institute has played a vital role in helping immigrants adapt and improving access to higher education has played a key role in getting the job done.

The pandemic has created challenges, but organizers say the grant will help them power through.

Developing community is foundation for work at the Burmese American Community Institute. In recent years the Burmese community has grown, not only in population but in achievement.

“We strongly believe investing in people and education to transform this community to be integrated and productive citizens,” said BACI executive Director Elaisa Vahnie.

He said the newly received $64,000 grant from the Lilly Endowment Youth Program Resilience Fund will help them continue on their mission for success.

Trending Headlines

The grant will provide technology to support expanded virtual learning needs, but also supplies and personal protection equipment to keep students safe.

“We are proud but this is a reflection of the collaborative partnership and the support that we have seen in our community,” said Vahnie.

Since 2013 the rate of Burmese students going to college has gone up from 43% to now 91%. A lot of that comes from the students focus and dedication. But some also comes from the mentors, and training through the Upward College program.

“A lot of students who have come here without English or a little English have to go through the process,” said Vahnie.

Indianapolis started seeing a surge of Burmese immigrants nearly 10 years ago. Education will continue to be a key component of ensuring the community achieves what many hope for: An American dream.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 22, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.