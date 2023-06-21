Experts: Maternal mortality crisis impacting Black women at higher rates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More women of color are dying during pregnancy. Advocates are calling it a crisis, now calling on state leaders to take action.

Experts say Black women are more likely to die while giving birth today than they were 30 to 40 years ago. And while there are multiple contributing factors, it’s happening to women at all physical fitness and socio-economic levels.

The recent death of Olympian Tori Bowie brought a renewed light to the problem.

“The United States, is leading, developed nations in maternal mortality rates,” said WISH-TV medical expert and former US Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams.

Adams adds that Indiana is the third worst state in the country when it comes to maternal mortality rates. “We’re moving in the right direction in terms of raising awareness, but again the numbers tell us we’ve got a long way to go,” he said.

Today, Black women in particular have higher chances of dying during or after giving birth. Olympian Tori Bowie is the third relay team member to face birthing complications, joining Allison Felix and Tianna Madison-Bartoletta.

“We are definitely in a crisis. It was safer 30 to 40 years ago to have a baby as a Black woman than it is to have one now,” said Lauren Lancaster with the Indiana Minority Health Coalition.

Indiana State Rep. Vanessa Summers formed the Maternal Health Caucus in 2020, and she says an estimated 117 women out of every 100,000 will face maternal mortality.

“(We need to) find pieces of legislation that will chip away at the mountain. I always say that, ‘I have to chip away at the mountain.’ There’s a mountain of problems in Indiana,” Summers said.

Summers is collaborating with the Indiana Minority Health Coalition, advocating for broader access to doulas.

Doulas are not midwives, but instead are advocates working with mothers during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum.

“The current general assembly, I’m hoping they will see that it’s an important issue,” Summers added.

The Indiana Minority Health Coalition, to help put the disparity into perspective, says Black women with a master’s degree have the same likelihood of dying as a white woman with a high school diploma.