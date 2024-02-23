Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Hoosier Latino filmmakers’ collective debuts short film

Latino filmmakers debut short film “Sagrada Identidad”

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of Hoosier Latino filmmakers on Thursday night debuted their short film at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center.

The filmmakers say the effort came from the first independent Latino collective to take on a task of this scale. They say the film their movie “Sagrada Identidad” — “Sacred Identity” in English — explores themes of family relationships, societal expectations and the importance of empathy and understanding.

Organizers, who had a red carpet before the sold-out premiere, say more films like this is on the way.

Director Bibi Heredia, president of Latino Film Dreamers, told News 8, “We want to invite people to stay tuned, because this is our first one. But, we are eager to create more stories.”

The filmmakers hope the film will be picked up for festivals in Chicago and New York.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Wayne Township approves merger with...
Local News /
Rep. Spartz: Europeans must step...
Political News /
Indiana State Police find 184...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana State Police arrest 2...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana police: Mustang flees traffic...
Crime Watch 8 /
Hunting, fishing in Wisconsin could...
News /
Jury deliberating in Elliahs Dorsey...
I-Team 8 /
Frustrations grow as feds launch...
News /