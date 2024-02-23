Hoosier Latino filmmakers’ collective debuts short film

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of Hoosier Latino filmmakers on Thursday night debuted their short film at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center.

The filmmakers say the effort came from the first independent Latino collective to take on a task of this scale. They say the film their movie “Sagrada Identidad” — “Sacred Identity” in English — explores themes of family relationships, societal expectations and the importance of empathy and understanding.

Organizers, who had a red carpet before the sold-out premiere, say more films like this is on the way.

Director Bibi Heredia, president of Latino Film Dreamers, told News 8, “We want to invite people to stay tuned, because this is our first one. But, we are eager to create more stories.”

The filmmakers hope the film will be picked up for festivals in Chicago and New York.