Indiana Black Expo goes virtual for 50th year celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black Expo turns 50 this year, but the major celebrations the organization hoped to have won’t go on as planned.

Indiana Black Expo (IBE) announced plans to cancel summer events several weeks ago amid the coronavirus pandemic, but we now know they plan to hold some of their events online.

The Summer Celebration and the Circle City Classic over the years have become the main fundraising events for IBE. But, outside of the fun for 50 years, the organization said it’s worked to provide vital resources critical to the community. This year, it is taking the fun online.

IBE’s 50-year celebration was supposed to be big. The organization had it all laid out with celebrations happening all summer long.

“This pandemic has put a dent in a lot of things, not just IBE, but a lot of other nonprofits,” said Tanya McKinzie, IBE chief executive officer.

When COVID-19 hit, IBE, other organizations and businesses moved to cancel big gatherings for safety. Some restrictions have been lifted, but IBE representatives said they are sticking by the decision to cancel its 50-year in-person celebrations.

“Our board of directors, they knew that we had to be the voice,” McKinzie said.

Instead, they are urging the community to go online for virtual Black Expo celebrations. Starting as early as June, people could log on for a series of seminars on providing resources for small businesses. IBE also is working on an expanded schedule for other events including job fairs and education conferences. IBE plans to stretch those events throughout the year.

“This gives us an opportunity to focus on what is critically important for our community,” McKinzie said.

About 70% of IBE’s budget comes from the summer fundraising events. Despite the challenges, organizers said, there’s something more important.

“We’re going to put safety first before economics and fun.”

IBE qualified for some federal Paycheck Protection Program stimulus funds. While cuts are being made, IBE is holding out hope it can stay afloat and try again next year.

