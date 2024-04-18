Multicultural Spotlight: La Voz Latina en Indiana podcast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The All Indiana Podcast Network on WISHTV.com is rife with content produced by members of the community and even some familiar faces from WISH-TV.

News 8 contributor Gloria Jimenez is the voice behind Spanish-language podcast La Voz Latina en Indiana (The Latino Voice in Indiana).

Jimenez on Thursday talked about upcoming podcasts. She began just a few weeks ago. “I always like starting new things,” she said.

Her recent guest on the podcast was Jennie Lopez, the associate vice president global talent acquisition at Eli Lilly and Co.

Lopez’s episode had this introduction, as translated to English through Google Translator: “Through this podcast, you can discover how Jennie has tried a little bit of everything in her career as an engineer, executive leader, former Indianapolis Colts dancer, mentor, writer, coach and much more that Jennie has to share.

“If you need guidance and organization to achieve your goals, this is the podcast you have been waiting for to inspire you and give you an idea of ​​everything you can achieve.”

Jimenez said she plans to interview engineers and community leaders, and leave room for “lots of surprises. … So people get a little bit of what’s going on with the Latino community here in the state.”