Multicultural Spotlight: Latino views on Venezuela election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday became his party’s official nominee for July’s highly anticipated presidential election.

If elected, Maduro would serve his third consecutive term, meaning he would be president until 2031.

There is no real competition on the horizon, partly because of the controversial disqualification of his main opponent, Maria Corina Machado.

WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez said Venezuela is the “most complicated” country in Latin America. Venezuelans “have it so difficult in their country,” she said.

She says simple issues such as trying to obtain a passport are difficult to do. Property values have decreased as well, Jimenez says.

When it comes to living in the United States, Jimenez said, Venezuelans are “bringing a lot of entrepreneurship and business.”

“I know a lot of friends from Venezuela. They bring their whole families.”

