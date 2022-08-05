National

2 dead, 2 injured by lightning strike near White House

(Photo Provided/CNN)
by: Colin McCullough, Paul LeBlanc and Sonnet Swire, CNN
 (CNN) — Two people are dead and two are injured following a lightning strike across the street from the White House Thursday night.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, have died from injuries following the lightning strike in Lafayette Park near the White House Thursday night, a DC Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed. The couple was visiting from Wisconsin.

The condition of the other two people injured on Thursday was not immediately clear.

The victims were riding out the storm under a tree, according to a law enforcement source.

A severe thunderstorm hit the DC region around 7 p.m. ET Thursday.

This story has been updated with additional information.

