Biden mistakenly says he was vice president during Parkland shooting

(CNN) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made a misstatement twice while talking about gun violence Saturday in Iowa.

Biden said he met with the victims of the Parkland school shooting while he was vice president. But the fatal rampage happened more than a year after he and former President Barack Obama left the White House.

“I watched what happened when the kids from Parkland marched up and I met with them when they went up the hill and I was vice president they went up the hill to go into those neighborhoods all those congressmen were like ‘I’m not here, I’m not here….Don’t tell them I’m around.’ they’re afraid of it. They should be exposed,” Biden said.

“I watched what happened to those kids from Parkland, they came up to see me when I was vice president, some of you covered it and you watched what happened when they up to the halls of congress. Congressmen were basically cowering not wanting to see them, they didn’t want their faces on camera.”

A spokeswoman for Biden also tweeted an article of Biden with a Parkland student and added: “Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who consoles Americans in their time of need so often that he sometimes mistakes the timing? But even more so, wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who will actually fight to prevent these tragedies?”