Cleveland State basketball coach tests positive for coronavirus

by: The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State women’s basketball coach Chris Kielsmeier has tested positive for the coronavirus.

CSU, in a statement released Saturday night, says Kielsmeier is the first confirmed case of the virus at the school, as confirmed by Cuyahoga County health officials.

The university says it is doing everything it can to support Kielsmeier in his recovery and is making sure anyone who came in close contact with the coach is being contacted and given the best medical advice and support.

Kielsmeier said in the statement that it has been a very challenging couple of days and that he is beginning to feel better and looks forward to getting back to 100%.

