Court docs released for 2 Indiana women charged in Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Two Indiana women charged in connection with the Jan. 6 siege on the United States Capitol admitted on Facebook they were among some of the first people inside the Capitol building that day.

Dona Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both of the Bloomfield area, were charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Photo of Dona Bissey inside the U.S. Capitol (Provided Photo/FBI)

According to federal court documents, both Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd posted on Facebook that they were inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, with Morgan-Lloyd posting that it was the “best day ever” and Bissey posting it was “the most exciting day of my life.”

Authorities in Greene County initially recognized Morgan-Lloyd as a person who posted about the Capitol siege on Facebook when she visited the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 22 to obtain a firearms permit, according to court documents. GCSD reviewed Morgan-Lloyd’s public Facebook posts and identified Bissey as being with her at the Capitol during the time of the riots. GCSD then alerted the FBI.

The FBI had also received tips from two other witnesses regarding Morgan-Lloyd’s and Bissey’s presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Law enforcement officers were able to confirm their identities by comparing their Indiana state-issued driver’s license photos to a photo of the two inside the Capitol that was posted on Facebook

Four other Hoosiers have been charged in connection with the deadly Capitol siege. Those charged include:

