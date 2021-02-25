2 Indiana women facing charges in Capitol riot

TOPSHOT - Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WISH) — Two women from Indiana have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 siege at the United States Capitol.

Federal authorities on Thursday confirmed Dona Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both from the Bloomfield area, are facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Four other Hoosiers have been charged in connection with the deadly Capitol siege. Those charged include:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Additional coverage