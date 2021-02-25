Crime Watch 8

2 Indiana women facing charges in Capitol riot

by: Staff Reports
(WISH) — Two women from Indiana have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 siege at the United States Capitol.

Federal authorities on Thursday confirmed Dona Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both from the Bloomfield area, are facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Four other Hoosiers have been charged in connection with the deadly Capitol siege. Those charged include:

