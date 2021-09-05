National

Man accused of pointing gun at kids, demanding go-kart 9-year-old was riding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A 24-year-old man stole a go-kart from children who were riding it under their grandmother’s supervision Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis, police tell News 4.

Antonio Woods, 24, was arrested and charged with robbery, police said.

The 68-year-old woman told police she was watching as her grandchildren, ages 4, 6, and 9, were riding their new go-kart on a vacant lot near Riverview and McLaran around 3:45 p.m. A man, Antonio Woods, approached the group, pointed a gun at them and demanded the go-kart. After the oldest child got off of the go-kart, the suspect hopped on and drove off.

Around 11:30 p.m., police found Woods driving what they suspected to be the go-kart near Arlington and Thekla and tried to stop him. He fled the scene, but officers soon discovered the go-kart abandoned in the 5500 block of Emerson after it struck a tree. Woods was found in the 5500 block of Alcott and taken into custody.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital after complaining of injuries he sustained in the crash.