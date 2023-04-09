Michigan farm recalls lettuce due to possible bacteria contamination

In this photo illustration, Romaine lettuce is displayed on May 2, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WISH) — The United States Food and Drug Administration released a statement Friday about the recall of Revolution Farms brand lettuce due to potential contamination of Listeria.

The lettuce, coming from Revolution Farms, LLC., in Caledonia, Michigan, 4 hours north of Indianapolis, was voluntarily recalled by the farm on Wednesday due to a sample of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp lettuce testing positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria, according to the FDA, can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of a Listeria infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. An infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, the FDA said in a statement.

According to the original statement made by the company on Wednesday, the recalled products are those made with Green Sweet Crisp lettuce with use-by dates of Wednesday, April 5.

The affected states include Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The recalled product is sold at Meijer stories, Fresh Thyme Markets, and more. These stores have been ordered to pull the product from their shelves, according to the FDA.

The FDA said in a statement that no illnesses have been reported to date.