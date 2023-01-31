National

Over 1,000 flights canceled Tuesday as winter storm rolls through the US

Travelers line up to check in for United Airlines flights at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on July 1, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Hundreds of flights were canceled across the US ahead of July Fourth weekend. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Nearly 1,000 flights were canceled across the United States Tuesday, according to FlightAware, as extreme winter weather affects parts of the country.

Nearly 300 flights have been canceled departing Dallas-Fort Worth International and almost 70 flights have been canceled departing Dallas Love Field. Other notable cancellations are almost 80 flights departing Austin-Bergstrom International and 45 flights departing Nashville.

At Indianapolis International Airport, seven Tuesday flights have been canceled and 17 are delayed, according to FlightAware.

The first wave of freezing rain and sleet will begin to weaken after moving through central Tennessee, central Kentucky, and southern West Virginia.

Another round of freezing rain and ice will begin throughout much of Texas at daybreak on Tuesday and head to Oklahoma by the mid-morning, and head to Little Rock, Memphis, and Nashville through the day Tuesday.