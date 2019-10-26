Snickers is giving away free candy ahead of Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snickers is giving away a million free candy bars ahead of Halloween.

A candy giveaway was initially tied to an online petition to get the spooky holiday moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of October.

Snickers said if the federal government changed the date of Halloween, it would give away a million free Snickers bars.

The petition got more than 150,000 signatures, but the date of Halloween hasn’t changed.

Snickers decided to give away the candy anyway.

Click here and enter your cell phone number to claim a digital gift card for $3.90, the price of a bag of fun-size snickers.

CNN contributed to this report.