Suspect charged after allegedly shooting Olivet College baseball player after game at Muskingum University

(CNN) — A suspect is facing charges of attempted murder and felony assault after authorities say he shot and injured an Olivet College baseball player after a Friday night game at Muskingum University in Ohio.

The player was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, according to a statement from Olivet College, in Michigan.

On Sunday, the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office announced that a suspect, 26-year-old Franklin J. Grayson, of Jacksonville, Florida, would face charges of attempted murder with a firearm and felony assault with a firearm.

Grayson, who was taken into custody Friday, is accused of shooting the victim three times and could face up to 14 years in prison if convicted, the prosecutor’s office said, adding that additional charges could be filed in the case. The office has requested $1 million bail for Grayson, who remains in custody.

Olivet College said Grayson was a 2021 graduate of the school but said authorities are unclear of any relationship between him and the player.

The victim’s name has not been released and it is unclear if Grayson has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Muskingum University is in New Concord, about 70 miles east of Columbus.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. local time at Mose Morehead Field after Olivet defeated Muskingum. Olivet said one of its players went back to the dugout to get a personal item when “an incident occurred involving an unknown individual with a firearm.”

No faculty, staff or students for Muskingum University were injured, according to an alert posted on the university’s website.

Olivet College Athletics tweeted that the team will not play its games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Ohio.

“The team is together and safe at the hotel and we have been in communication with their parents,” McCauley told CNN. “The team will remain at the hotel tonight and they will return to the Olivet College campus Saturday.”

In its alert, Muskingum said all athletic events this weekend were canceled.