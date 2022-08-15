National

Three injured in shooting at Six Flags Great America in Illinois

(CNN) — Three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of the Six Flags Great America amusement park in Gurnee, Illinois, Sunday night, the park confirmed.

The shots were fired from a single vehicle, which then drove away “immediately” after the shooting, the park’s communication specialist Rachel Kendziora said.

Emergency personnel responded immediately and two people were transported to the hospital. A third injured person declined treatment, Kendziora said.

“Park security personnel and officers from the on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation responded immediately,” according to Kendziora. Both Gurnee police and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were handling the scene Sunday night, she said.

There is “no indication it’s an active shooter at this time,” Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli told CNN.

The park closed early in response to the shooting, Kendziora said.

Gurnee is located about an hour’s drive north of Chicago.