National

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

Navy spokesman Zach Harrell says both people in the T-6B Texan II training plane died Friday.

No injuries were reported on the ground.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered and extinguished a “large volume of fire” that had engulfed a home and cars.

The crash occurred near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.

Trending Headlines

A Navy spokeswoman says the plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Gr8 Comeback’: Eiteljorg Museum welcomes visitors back to classic and brand new exhibits

Gr8 Comeback /

McConnell says ‘no concerns’ despite visible bandages and bruises

Politics /

CDC warns of multi-state Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats

Medical /

Fauci says it might be time for uniform mask mandate as COVID-19 surges

Coronavirus /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.