New episode of 100 Days to Indy tonight on WISH-TV!

(Photo provided/The CW Network)
by: Jason Ronimous
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we inch closer and closer to race day, tonight’s new episode of 100 Days to Indy can give you an early racing fix.

Episode 2 premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on WISH-TV.

“Knocking at the Door” chronicles Chip Ganassi Racing securing a win, with Marcus Ericsson taking the top spot at St. Petersburg; and Andretti Autosport aiming to return to form.

