NFL Combine to remain in Indianapolis through at least 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL Combine will remain in Indianapolis, News 8 learned Thursday afternoon.

The league is giving Indianapolis a one-year extension. The four-day, invitation-only event allows NFL scouts to evaluate that year’s top draft-eligible college players. This year’s event, the 37th straight in Indianapolis, will be Feb. 29-March 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The public can watch portions of the event, which includes an interactive fan festival. At the festival outside Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024, fans can get photos with the Colts Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy, view all 57 Super Bowl rings, participate in games, and purchase merchandise from the NFL Shop.

Indianapolis last year fended off bids from Dallas and Los Angeles to earn hosting rights for the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024.

In awarding the bid to Indianapolis, the NFL said the 2022 combine had generated an estimated $9.6 million in economic impact for the city and was attended by the most fans ever in the history of the event.

The 2023 NFL Combine generated $9.1 million in economic impact while attracting a record-setting number of fans for the inside-and-outside fan events, Visit Indy said Thursday.

Indy’s 2023 and 2024 combines included a Kicking the Stigma program, designed to focus on the mental health of Indianapolis residents.

Statements

“Indianapolis has a storied history with the NFL Combine, so we are thrilled to continue partnering with Visit Indy, the Indianapolis Colts, and our local partners for the event in 2025. The city has continued to innovate and help us evolve both the setup for the football evaluation process as well as growing the in-person experience for football fans in the region and across the country.” Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of club business, league events and international at the NFL

“From our world-class facilities to our hospitality partners and proximity to sports medicine and science facilities, Indianapolis has proven time and again that it is uniquely positioned and equipped to host an event the size and magnitude of the NFL Combine. We once again look forward to welcoming the football world to Indy and making this the best Combine ever.” Pete Ward, chief operating officer with the Indianapolis Colts