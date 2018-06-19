Officials seeking help in locating suspects in connection to parking garage thefts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indiana State Capitol Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects they believe stole from vehicles in a downtown parking garage.

The thefts happened when two vehicles were broken into at the Washington Street Parking Garage on May 5 and May 12. Credit and debit cards were stolen in each incident.

The parking garage is state owned.

The above photos fo the suspects were provided by the retail stores where the credit and debit cards were used.

If you have any information on the crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.