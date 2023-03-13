A red headed stranger, outlaw and music icon is on the road to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whiskey Rivers and Bloody Mary Mornings will be on the menu May 25 in Fort Wayne.

The legendary outlaw musician Willie Nelson will perform at the Foellinger Theatre.

The 89 year old is best known for tunes such as “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” and “Always On My Mind.”

Nelson has a seven-decade career and has won every conceivable award in the music business.

According to a press release, “In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10/New York Times‘ bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and more!”

Willie Nelson and Family tickets go on sale Friday March 17 at 10:00 am.