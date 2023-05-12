Pavel’s World warms up for 15th Annual Haitian Flag Day Festival

In this installment of Pavel’s World, Amber Hankins and Randy Ollis joined Pavel Polanco-Safadit for an improvised performance on the keyboard before the musician performed his song “Como.” International Latin jazz pianist Polanco-Safadit will be performing at the 15th annual Haitian Flag Day Festival at Garfield Park on May 13, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival brings together artists from all over for a day of Haitian music, food, and drinks. The festival promises to be an exciting and culturally rich event for all who attend.