Peru teacher arrested after alleged inappropriate relations with teenager

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A Peru Community Schools teacher was arrested after officials said he had an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student.

An investigation into the behavior of 28-year-old Mason Zimmer began on September 2 after learning he had an inappropriate contact with the Peru High School student through social media.

After being interviewed, Zimmer admitted to the inappropriate contact as well as having a sexual relationship with the student. It is not known if any sexual contact occurred on school grounds.

Zimmer was charged with a felony count of child seduction.

He was also suspended and placed on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the investigation.

Peru Community Schools released a statement: