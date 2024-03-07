Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Pet Pals TV:’ The science behind plant species survival

Pet Pals TV: The science behind plant species survival

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV” was joined by Cátia Canteiro, a botanist at the Indianapolis Zoo’s Global Center for Species Survival.

Canteiro is also co-author of a recent publication in the Journal of Science taking a look at the plants humans use every day.

“We use more than 35,000 species of plants. I know it’s a lot and we use them. We use them in a variety of ways for medicine, beauty, and cleaning products. Textile and the list goes on and on,” she said.

To learn more, watch the full interview above.

(Provided Photo/Global Center for Species Survival)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Local organization to host event...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indianapolis Children’s Museum presents ‘Emotions...
Life.Style.Live! /
Man accused of fondling teenage...
Indiana News /
Canadian police find 2 adults,...
International News /
Sun King Brewery named first...
Local News /
How to prepare for Daylight...
Local News /
Antonia Bennett to sing with...
Entertainment /
Man, teenage girl arrested after...
Indiana News /