‘Pet Pals TV:’ The science behind plant species survival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV” was joined by Cátia Canteiro, a botanist at the Indianapolis Zoo’s Global Center for Species Survival.

Canteiro is also co-author of a recent publication in the Journal of Science taking a look at the plants humans use every day.

“We use more than 35,000 species of plants. I know it’s a lot and we use them. We use them in a variety of ways for medicine, beauty, and cleaning products. Textile and the list goes on and on,” she said.

To learn more, watch the full interview above.