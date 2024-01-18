Plainfield PD: Snowplow driver dies after crashing into parked semi

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A snowplow driver was found dead early Thursday morning after crashing into a parked semitruck in Plainfield.

At around 1:30 a.m., Plainfield Police Department officers and EMS were called to an accident with injury in an industrial park on Plainfield Road at U.S. 40 and Ronald Reagan Parkway.

“Upon officers’ arrival, they noticed a work truck (snowplow) had crashed into an unoccupied semi-trailer in the parking lot. There was one occupant of the snow plow and lifesaving measures were started but the driver of the plow truck died at the scene,” Deputy Police Chief Joe Aldridge told News 8.

It’s unclear what caused the snowplow to crash into the parked semitrailer.

Plainfield PD is withholding the snowplow driver’s name until next of kin have been notified.