First lady Jill Biden to visit central Indiana high school

First lady Jill Biden speaks March 6, 2023, at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Jill Biden will fly into Indianapolis on Wednesday morning and then visit a central Indiana high school, the Office of the First Lady announced Friday night.

She will arrive at Indianapolis International Airport and then travel to visit the school with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. The announcement did not specify the high school.

The purpose of the Indiana high school visit will be “to highlight the importance of mental health resources for schools,” the announcement said.

The first lady last visited Indiana on March 6 and spoke at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso. She touted the Biden administration’s investments in career-connected learning such as that offered through Ivy Tech’s courses.

The Valparaiso visit had been scheduled for February before it was rescheduled.

After Wednesday’s Indiana visit, she will fly to Chicago and then Madison, Wisconsin.

She will deliver remarks on Wednesday afternoon at a Labor Day reception with the Chicago Federation of Labor. Labor Day will be Sept. 4.

In Wisconsin, Dr. Biden and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin will participate in a “listening session” designed to “highlight the importance of early detection and improving access to cancer screenings.,” the announcement said. In a second afternoon event, the first lady will deliver remarks at an educator appreciation event with the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers in Madison.

On Wednesday night, Biden will deliver remarks at a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Democratic Party senator.