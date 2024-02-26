Fort Wayne mayor to begin treatment for late-stage stomach cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Democrat Mayor Tom Henry of Fort Wayne announced Monday that he has late-stage stomach cancer.

The news comes after his wife, Cindy S. Henry, died Jan. 20 at age 67 after battling pancreatic cancer for about a year.

The 72-year-old Fort Wayne native took the mayor’s job in 2008, and he won an unprecedented fifth four-year term in November.

A news release from the mayor through the city government’s website said, “My initial scans have shown that the cancer is currently spreading through my lymph nodes and other organs. Therefore, my prognosis is not exactly encouraging. I will, however, begin chemotherapy treatments next week.

“I assure you that I have complete confidence in the team in charge of my care and in my ability to carry out my term as your mayor for as long as God sees fit.

“My promise to all of you still stands – to move this city forward, together.

“I also promise to make all of you aware of any, ongoing health updates as often as possible.

“Thank you for this opportunity to be honest with all of you. I am asking though for privacy and prayers while I navigate this difficult situation.

“Your trust, understanding, and kindness continue to mean the world to myself and my family.”

Fort Wayne, in northeast Indiana, is the state’s second-largest city with a population of nearly 268,000, according to STATS Indiana.