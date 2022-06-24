Politics

Gov. Holcomb ‘expects’ legislature to discuss abortion in July special session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he “expects” the Indiana legislature to address abortion at an upcoming special session.

Indiana elected officials were already planning to meet on July 6 to vote on an inflation relief plan that could send $1 billion back to Hoosiers.

Now with the overturning of the landmark abortion ruling by the Supreme Court, Indiana may soon move to make abortion illegal.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well,” Gov. Holcomb said in a statement. “I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do.”