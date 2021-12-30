Politics

Holcomb pushes back on Rokita’s COVID skepticism

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's health commissioner; Gov. Eric Holcomb; and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s chief medical officer,, have a news conference Dec. 29, 2021, on the state's COVID-19 response in Conference Room C of Indiana Government Center South. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has condemned recent comments made by the state’s attorney general, who alleged that Indiana’s COVID-19 data is inflated and “inaccurate.”

The Republican governor said Wednesday he was “stunned and somewhat blindsided” by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s claims that non-COVID illnesses or deaths in the state have been “inappropriately categorized as COVID.”

The reprimand came amid continued concerns from the state’s top health officials over recent increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, coupled with sluggish vaccination rates among Hoosiers.

Holcomb also announced Wednesday that he extended the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency following a failed attempt by legislators to approve steps that would expire the declaration.