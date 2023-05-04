Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Holcomb signs bills on student pronouns, school libraries

by: Garrett Bergquist
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Teachers will be required to notify parents if a student wishes to change their pronouns under a bill Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Thursday.

A teacher will have to notify at least one parent in writing within five business days if a student asks to be referred to by a different name, pronoun or word. The measure drew intense protests from LGBTQ+ rights activists, who told lawmakers such a requirement would put transgender students at risk of being outed to potentially hostile parents.

The measure was one of a final batch of 91 bills the governor signed on Thursday. Also earning the governor’s signature was a bill containing a watered-down version of the state Senate’s bill targeting materials in school libraries considered obscene. The final version bans obscene materials or materials harmful to minors, as defined in state law, in school libraries and requires schools to set up a process for parents to request a book be removed. Other bills signed include the state budget, a measure to tie additional public health funding to public health departments’ agreeing to provide a uniform set of services and legislation to set up a residential housing infrastructure fund.

There are now no remaining bills from the 2023 legislative session awaiting action by the governor. Holcomb did not issue any vetoes.

Lawmakers plan to return to the Statehouse on June 13 for their annual technical corrections session.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Artist uses disability to create motion in his art
Multicultural News /
Indiana stops all betting on University of Alabama baseball games amid controversy
I-Team 8 /
Superintendent: Student to face discipline after message of threatened violence
Education /
Indiana judge says her drug court is bringing positive effects
I-Team 8 /