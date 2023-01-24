Politics

Hundreds of anti-abortion protestors attend Indiana March for Life

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of anti-abortion protestors marched across downtown Indianapolis. It has been about six months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.

On Monday, people from across Indiana gathered for the Indiana March for Life.

With each step forward, Hoosiers took a stand against abortion access at the Indiana March for Life.

“I believe in the sanctity of life. Every child deserves to live,” David Doran, an anti-abortion activist, said.

On Monday, protestors also took the streets to remember what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion.

“Hoosiers want to take a stand for life,” Marc Tuttle, the president of Right to Life of Indianapolis, said.

“We want to be here for moms. We want to be here for babies and we just ask legislators to give us a chance to show us that we can support every human life in our state,” Tuttle said.

The march went from Georgia Street near St. John the Evangelist Church, past Monument Circle, and ended at the statehouse where a rally was held.

U.S. Senator Todd Young spoke to them.

“To ensure that this movement is committed to persuasion we have hearts and minds,” Young said. “Tt’s not just a phrase. We have hearts and minds that need to be shaped,” Young said.

Benjamin Popson is a teacher at Oldenburg Academy, a catholic high school in Batesville.

“We need to support our friends and whenever that’s not there we need to spread awareness that there are so many wonderful pregnancy care centers across the state that can provide a bunch of different resources for women in these situations,” Popson said.

At the statehouse, Women4Change Indiana continued its fight for reproductive rights.

“Every single person should be able to make a decision for themselves, for their health care, for their well being and so while I don’t disagree that there are different options let each individual make that decision,” Rima Shahid, CEO at Women4Change Indiana, said.

The group Women4Change says they were also at the statehouse, on Monday, and were pushing for lawmakers to get women the health care they need.