Indiana bill aims to offer mothers on Medicaid birth control education, access

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A House bill could require health care providers to discuss birth control implants with women on Medicaid directly after giving birth.

The bill could requires women on Medicaid or who qualify for it to discuss the implant with health care providers in order to receive Medicaid funding for the device.

The bill would not require health care providers to discuss and offer intrauterine devices (IUDs) but also would not ban them from doing so.

The legislation was awaiting action from the House Committee on Appropriations, an online legislative database showed Tuesday. That committee was scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in Committee Room 431 of the Indiana Statehouse.

Democrat state Rep. Rita Fleming, an obstetrician from Jeffersonville with over 25 years of experience, authored the bill. Both Democrats and Republicans were listed as coauthors.

State Rep. Maureen Bauer, a Democrat from Portage, says, with the unintended pregnancy rate in the state at nearly 50%, the measure would be a step forward if it becomes law.

“We are now beginning to have conversations about long-acting, reversible contraception, something that is so important to help women space out pregnancies,” Bauer said.

Fleming asked senators to not allow this bill to become politicized as it is considered in the Senate. She wants this to be a step forward for women in Indiana to have more information to make an informed choice.

Bauer said, “The author of the bill, who has years of experience as an OB practicing right here in Indiana, who has had conversations with women who she only sees when they’re giving birth.”

Democrat state Sen. Shelli Yoder, from the Adams County town of Monroe near Fort Wayne, is concerned the bill lays the groundwork for new legislation to restrict IUD access for Medicaid patients because the bill says that Medicaid will cover the cost of the arm implant but leaves out IUDs.

“That legislation could then be used going forward to point to those as covered in the language in the Indiana code covered in (House Bill) 1426 will be covered by Medicaid,” Yoder said.

Haley Bougher, the Indiana director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, says previous lobbying has cited incorrect information that an IUD is an abortion. She is concerned that is why the bill only requires discussion about birth control implants in the arm.

“Folks should have access to the broad range of contraceptives because it’s not a one-size shoe for all people,” Bougher said. “This type of birth control stops you from becoming pregnant. It is not an abortion.”

Bill advocates say birth control implants in the arm are the best option for Medicaid patients with a lack of access to care because they are less likely to fail in postpartum mothers.

Additionally, some believe, the bill could reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in Indiana by helping mothers to space out pregnancies.

