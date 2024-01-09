Rep. Greg Pence announces he will not run for re-election

Greg Pence, Republican candidate for Indiana's 6th Congressional District, speaks at a campaign rally featuring President Donald Trump in Indianapolis, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06) announced on Tuesday that he will not be running for re-election in November.

Pence, a Republican from Columbus and the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, first ran for office back in 2017 and served for three terms.

He said in a post on X that “as a former Marine Officer, I approached the job with purpose.”

Pence says that until the end of his term, he will “continue to provide outstanding constituent services.”

He concluded his post by thanking the voters within his district.

“To the voters in Indiana’s 6th District – it is a privilege and honor to represent you in our nation’s capital,” he said.

U.S. Senator Yodd Young said on X that he has great admiration for his fellow Marine, adding that Pence “has served with integrity and an outstanding sense of humor from day one.”

Pence did not give an exact reason why he has decided against seeking re-election.