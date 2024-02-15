Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Supreme Court rules John Rust can’t be on GOP ballot to seek US Senate bid

John Rust, a Republican candidate for Indiana's U.S. Senate seat, on Feb. 5, 2024, submitted paperwork at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday removed the injunction that would have allowed John Rust to be on the GOP primary ballot for U.S. Senate.

Rust, the former chair of the board of egg supplier Rose Acre Farms Inc., was attempting to join Republican candidates seeking a bid to replace U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, who is leaving his position to run for governor. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks is among the U.S. candidates.

Back in September, Rust filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Diego Morales, the Indiana Election Commission, and the Jackson County Republican Party Chair Amanda Lowery to get on the 2024 ballot and challenge the state law that says a candidate’s past two primary ballots must be cast with their affiliated party or a county party chair must approve the candidacy.

Rust’s filing claimed he did not vote in the 2020 Republican primary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he asked Lowery to provide written certification. She refused, citing the lack of a 2020 vote and Rust’s past votes in Democratic primaries for candidates he said he knew personally.

On Monday, the Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments over the state’s challenge to a lower court ruling.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana troopers to remove abandoned...
Weather Stories /
WISH-TV Medical Expert Dr. Janel...
News /
Health Spotlight: Blue light exposure
Health Spotlight /
Celebrating Black History: Flanner House...
Celebrating Moments /
Mike Epps All-Star Throwback Concert
All Indiana /
Snow couldn’t slow down Michael...
Local News /
NBA All-Star Weekend ‘Tips-Off’ at...
News /
All-Star Events: Art Haus exhibition...
Local News /