Indiana Supreme Court rules John Rust can’t be on GOP ballot to seek US Senate bid

John Rust, a Republican candidate for Indiana's U.S. Senate seat, on Feb. 5, 2024, submitted paperwork at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday removed the injunction that would have allowed John Rust to be on the GOP primary ballot for U.S. Senate.

Rust, the former chair of the board of egg supplier Rose Acre Farms Inc., was attempting to join Republican candidates seeking a bid to replace U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, who is leaving his position to run for governor. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks is among the U.S. candidates.

Back in September, Rust filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Diego Morales, the Indiana Election Commission, and the Jackson County Republican Party Chair Amanda Lowery to get on the 2024 ballot and challenge the state law that says a candidate’s past two primary ballots must be cast with their affiliated party or a county party chair must approve the candidacy.

Rust’s filing claimed he did not vote in the 2020 Republican primary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he asked Lowery to provide written certification. She refused, citing the lack of a 2020 vote and Rust’s past votes in Democratic primaries for candidates he said he knew personally.

On Monday, the Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments over the state’s challenge to a lower court ruling.