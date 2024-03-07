Indianapolis doctor who performed abortion on raped 10-year-old to attend State of the Union

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis OB-GYN, attends the 2022 Time 100 Next at Second on Oct. 25, 2022, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indianapolis OB-GYN who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio in 2022, will be the guest of a California representative at Thursday night’s State of the Union address.

Democrat Rep. Judy Chu, whose congressional district includes Pasadena and the west San Gabriel Valley of southern California, announced her guest in a news release issued Wednesday.

President Joe Biden’s address will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday. It will air live on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com and the WISH-TV Facebook page.

In the release from Chu, Bernard said, “Patients must be able to make these personal and sometimes complicated decisions and doctors must be able to offer this care without interference from powerful people who are motivated by politics or ideology. We need bold, immediate change to protect and expand access to reproductive care, and I look forward to hearing from President Biden about his plans to take this important action for patients and providers.”

As of Wednesday night, the White House had announced Kate Cox as a high-profile guest, The Associated Press reported. The Texas woman was unable to get an abortion in her home state even though her health was in danger and her fetus had a fatal condition. Democrats are eager to demonstrate how the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has limited reproductive rights. The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization happened June 24, 2022.

Chu has authored a bill designed to give Americans the right to receive and doctors the right to give abortion care. Chu said in her release that “courageous physicians like Dr. Bernard remain on the frontlines of our health care system to provide medical and abortion care to Americans who need it.”