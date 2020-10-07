Rally in Indianapolis calls for changes to opioids guidelines from CDC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Demonstrators with Don’t Punish Pain Rally gathered Wednesday near downtown Indianapolis.

The protesters called the Indianapolis demonstration part of a national, grassroots movement. They are calling for changes in how opioids are prescribed.

They say people who really need opioids are being denied their medications because of rules put in place to combat opioid abuse. They say current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines go too far.

Protester Angie Willis said, “A lot of people that were able to work at one time can’t without their medications. A lot have gone on disability insurance because they can’t function without their pain medication.”

Willis hopes their message is heard by federal and state lawmakers.