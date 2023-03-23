State Rep. mayoral candidate Shackleford unveils public safety plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayoral candidate and State Representative Robin Shackleford wants to rebuild the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, restore trust and secure families.

That’s her platform for public safety as she revealed the plan Wednesday.

The plan includes restoring the public safety director position, releasing body cam footage from police shootings and excessive force cases within 48 hours, and banning ghost guns.

Shackleford says the city must do more to protect families, especially children.

“We have ineffective leadership and we’ve had it for the past eight years. It’s time. Joe must go. Our city is in a crisis and unless we do something right now, the next tragedy might be knocking at your door,” she said.

Shackleford looks to unseat fellow democrat and incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett. Primary elections are on May 2.