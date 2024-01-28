“There’s no more critical time:” Danny Lopez runs for Carmel House seat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Republican House candidate said Indiana has had a lot of success over the past 20 years, but there’s still more work to do.

Danny Lopez is currently the only Republican running for House District 39, which covers much of Carmel and a portion of Westfield. The seat’s current occupant, Rep. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel, is retiring from the Indiana General Assembly after 28 years. Lopez launched his campaign in October. Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam and Westfield Mayor Scott Willis, both fellow Republicans, joined his campaign as co-chairs earlier this month. Lopez said their support is crucial because so many decisions made in the Statehouse have local impacts.

In an interview with News 8 for All INdiana Politics, Lopez said early education and literacy is his top priority.

“It’s frankly criminal that we have one out of every five kids that are in third grade in this state that are not reading at grade level,” Lopez said. “That’s just not acceptable.”

Lopez said public safety is also a key concern. He said voters in his area have told him they worry about crime spilling over from Indianapolis. Other priorities economic development and support for veterans. Lopez said today’s veterans have different needs than previous generations and the state needs to meet them where they are.

So far, Lopez’s sole active challenger is Democrat Matt McNally. Lopez said voters want a civil, substantive race, and the support he has gotten so far reflects that.

